COVID-19 Not Yet A Pandemic, Says UN Health Agency Chief
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () While a sudden increase in new cases of COVID-19 is of concern, the spread of coronavirus is not yet a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.
“Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely, it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet,” WHO Director-General Tedros...
Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion..
The UN agency said while it is not calling the virus outbreak a pandemic just yet, it maintains that cases of COVID-19 have the potential to spread freely across... SBS Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
You Might Like
Tweets about this
NPR World RT @NPR: Despite new outbreaks in Iran, Italy and South Korea, the coronavirus disease called COVID-19 is not currently a pandemic, the WHO… 59 seconds ago
NPR World RT @NPR: The WHO has not declared a pandemic but says COVID-19 has the “potential” to become one.
The virus is currently "causing a numbe… 1 minute ago