COVID-19 Not Yet A Pandemic, Says UN Health Agency Chief

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
While a sudden increase in new cases of COVID-19 is of concern, the spread of coronavirus is not yet a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. 

“Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely, it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet,” WHO Director-General Tedros...
Recent related news from verified sources

US health official: COVID-19 nears pandemic level

US health official says the virus, which causes the COVID-19 illness, has infected more than 79,000 people globally, and caused more than 2,600 deaths, is...
USATODAY.com

World Health Organization warns that coronavirus has 'pandemic potential'

The UN agency said while it is not calling the virus outbreak a pandemic just yet, it maintains that cases of COVID-19 have the potential to spread freely across...
SBS Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

