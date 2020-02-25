Global  

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Guilty VerdictWatch VideoAn attorney for Harvey Weinstein says the former Hollywood movie producer is doing OK after he was rushed to the hospital with chest pains shortly after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein's attorney told CNN he was heading for Rikers Island Monday when he was rerouted to New York's...
News video: Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict 01:02

 The former Hollywood movie producer was heading for Rikers Island on Monday when he was rerouted to New York&apos;s Bellevue Hospital.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Juror Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Juror Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview

For the first time since Monday's verdict, CBS2 is hearing exclusively from one of the jurors about the decision and the mood in the deliberation room.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Victims Speak Out As Convicted Rapist Hospitalized [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Victims Speak Out As Convicted Rapist Hospitalized

Harvey Weinstein was detoured to Bellevue Hospital on Monday while on his way to Rikers Island after complaining of chest pains, but the next day women victimized by the former movie mogul were..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published


Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized for Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict

The disgraced movie mogul, who was supposed to be transferred to the jail on Rikers Island, has been taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after complaining of...
Harvey Weinstein Rushed to Hospital Over ‘Chest Pains’ After Guilty Verdict - Reports


whistlincat

whistlincat RT @TIME: Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with heart palpitations after rape trial verdict https://t.co/kudeHz9Afk 34 minutes ago

orvskid

Lyn C RT @fox8news: Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains after conviction https://t.co/1NI1zDobrm 3 hours ago

fancynancysays

nancy mindes Instead Of Going To Rikers, Harvey Weinstein Has Been Hospitalized With Heart Palpitations Since Guilty Verdict - G… https://t.co/TIa4QExHU3 4 hours ago

JonathanFarris0

Jonathan Farris RT @GMA: Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after guilty verdict. @arobach is outside of Bellevue Hospital this morning with the latest. https:/… 4 hours ago

reasonrebel1

reasonrebel (USATODAY) Guilty Weinstein taken to hospital ??? If the reporting on Weinstein was accurate, every news headline… https://t.co/rYstOQTYXo 4 hours ago

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With Heart Palpitations After Rape Trial Verdict" https://t.co/Fhf5AfSsuu #Weinstein 5 hours ago

twodoubles

Donn I'll absolutely lose my***if he dodges his jail time with a fake medical report. https://t.co/Mwq9LVYrFz 5 hours ago

LiGonz2

Li Gonz RT @BoddenMarlen: Weinstein hospitalized due to high blood pressure. "He's fine," his lawyer said. Do our clients with high blood pressure… 6 hours ago

