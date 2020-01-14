Global  

Cash-starved Cuban state sells used cars for dollars for first time

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Cuba's cash-strapped government on Tuesday began selling used cars for dollars at a single Havana outlet, a first for the Communist-run state and a further step toward the dollarization of a segment of its retail sector.
