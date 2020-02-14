Global  

Coronavirus in US - live updates: Officials warn Americans to prepare for crisis with schools and businesses forced to close

Independent Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Americans have been warned by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to begin preparing for the spread of the coronavirus.
U.S. Officials Urge Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus

 A second European hotel was locked down on Wednesday as authorities attempt to contain the coronavirus. A senior U.S. health official said a pandemic was inevitable and urged Americans to prepare. Austria sealed off the 108-room Grand Hotel Europa in the Alpine tourist hub of Innsbruck. Italy has...

Americans Who Were Quarantined On Cruise Ship Land In California, Texas

Two charter flights carrying Americans who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan have landed at military bases in California and Texas as health officials look to avoid any further spread of the..

'Mulan' May Suffer In China Due To Coronavirus

Disney's theme park business in China has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The company is preparing to release "Mulan" — its live-action remake of the beloved 1998 animated..

'This might be bad': US officials finally admit Coronavirus will be pandemic with schools and businesses forced to close

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined on Tuesday what schools and businesses would need to do if the coronavirus reaches pandemic...
Independent

U.S. prepares for coronavirus pandemic, school and business closures: health officials

U.S. health officials on Friday said they are preparing for the possibility of the spread of the new coronavirus through U.S. communities that would force...
Reuters

André C. Gauthier

André C. Gauthier Coronavirus: As new countries confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, Trump on Twitter called for a 6… https://t.co/tQkCDwqCJD 11 minutes ago

jayant9711

Jayant Chaudhary RT @washingtonpost: Health officials warn that spread of coronavirus in U.S. appears inevitable https://t.co/lCiJCu3kgq 26 minutes ago

TheWatcher/

TheWatcher/ “Philip Browne, the chief executive of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), announced the decision on Wednesday a… https://t.co/vskVDsIft6 37 minutes ago

Paul Kent

Paul Kent Health officials warn that spread of coronavirus in U.S. appears inevitable https://t.co/7kTdACxXed 50 minutes ago

thrive8week

Gettin' a Thrive On! Italian, EU and WHO health officials speak to press with updates on the latest confirmed cases of coronavirus aroun… https://t.co/NbRU35voB1 53 minutes ago

Erin B Mullin

Erin B Mullin RT @ClintonBartonF: The #Coronavirus could turn into a global pandemic. U.S. health officials issued a strong warning about #NovelCoronavi… 53 minutes ago

sfchronicle

San Francisco Chronicle Coronavirus live updates: President Trump to hold news conference with federal health officials to discuss the coro… https://t.co/QZvWOoYKJA 1 hour ago

Casa Magdalena Co.

Casa Magdalena Co. Coronavirus spreads in Middle East and beyond: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/NO35xPUPMK Trump will hold Whit… https://t.co/TVJusbcCbC 1 hour ago

