The Legacy Of Hosni Mubarak And The Arab Spring

NPR Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Michele Dunne, Middle East program director at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the late Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak and the Arab Spring.
In Mubarak’s Legacy, Egyptians See the Failings of the Arab Spring

The death of Hosni Mubarak underscored how Egyptian hopes for democracy following his ouster in 2011 have been crushed under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
NYTimes.com

Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian Leader Ousted in Arab Spring, Dies at 91

Mr. Mubarak, who had been likened to a modern-day pharaoh, was deposed in 2011 by the popular unrest in the Arab world that came to be called the Arab Spring.
NYTimes.com


Hermannus

Hermannus Stegeman RT @nytimesworld: "The revolution achieved nothing,'' one Egyptian said after the death Tuesday of former president Hosni Mubrarak, who was… 16 minutes ago

ClskBhr

Bahar Caliskan RT @ForeignPolicy: Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak has died. Many view his legacy as one marked by decades of tyranny and corruption,… 28 minutes ago

nytimesworld

New York Times World "The revolution achieved nothing,'' one Egyptian said after the death Tuesday of former president Hosni Mubrarak, w… https://t.co/jBzfYRohs0 42 minutes ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio The Legacy Of Hosni Mubarak And The Arab Spring https://t.co/smseQOcQGy 1 hour ago

JM_Coppede

「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: The Legacy Of Hosni Mubarak And The Arab Spring https://t.co/hWhaOJGwqN 2 hours ago

TimonichevDenja

Denja New story on NPR: The Legacy Of Hosni Mubarak And The Arab Spring https://t.co/9T4QUlVibT 2 hours ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: The Legacy Of Hosni Mubarak And The Arab Spring https://t.co/SIZCmPkd9d 2 hours ago

AhmedGo73613722

Ahmed Gomah Revisionist views of Mubarak’s legacy, & nostalgia have emerged only bc he was smarter & not as ruthless in the rep… https://t.co/Ji3yg62cRu 2 hours ago

