Hermannus Stegeman RT @nytimesworld: "The revolution achieved nothing,'' one Egyptian said after the death Tuesday of former president Hosni Mubrarak, who was… 16 minutes ago Bahar Caliskan RT @ForeignPolicy: Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak has died. Many view his legacy as one marked by decades of tyranny and corruption,… 28 minutes ago New York Times World "The revolution achieved nothing,'' one Egyptian said after the death Tuesday of former president Hosni Mubrarak, w… https://t.co/jBzfYRohs0 42 minutes ago WCMU Public Radio The Legacy Of Hosni Mubarak And The Arab Spring https://t.co/smseQOcQGy 1 hour ago 「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: The Legacy Of Hosni Mubarak And The Arab Spring https://t.co/hWhaOJGwqN 2 hours ago Denja New story on NPR: The Legacy Of Hosni Mubarak And The Arab Spring https://t.co/9T4QUlVibT 2 hours ago János Medenica New story on NPR: The Legacy Of Hosni Mubarak And The Arab Spring https://t.co/SIZCmPkd9d 2 hours ago Ahmed Gomah Revisionist views of Mubarak’s legacy, & nostalgia have emerged only bc he was smarter & not as ruthless in the rep… https://t.co/Ji3yg62cRu 2 hours ago