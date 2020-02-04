Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University

Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Two of the world's most famous activists - Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg - met Tuesday at Oxford University.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Greta Thunberg Meets Malala Yousafzai, Photo Goes Viral

Greta Thunberg Meets Malala Yousafzai, Photo Goes Viral 00:32

 Greta Thunberg met Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg to film documentary show with BBC Studios [Video]Greta Thunberg to film documentary show with BBC Studios

According to 'Variety,' it will follow the Swedish activist's environmental campaigns around the globe.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling. According to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Malala Yousafzai says Greta Thunberg is the only friend she'd skip school for

Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate Yousafzai Malala met Teen climate activist Great Thunberg at the Britain's...
Mid-Day

Greta Thunberg meets Malala Yousafzai at Britain's University of Oxford

Greta Thunberg meets Malala Yousafzai at Britain's University of OxfordIn 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of education. She became a global symbol of the resilience of women in...
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 3 hours ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University https://t.co/HQXlThaNsQ https://t.co… 7 hours ago

jhonignacio29

justicia.com RT @jorgejhorlfl: Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University | Fox News https://t.co/GinEPIY2rh 9 hours ago

jorgejhorlfl

jorge Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University | Fox News https://t.co/GinEPIY2rh 9 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University https://t.co/54yParJc5h 11 hours ago

JCSura

Juank Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University https://t.co/8eMhSTeDqN https://t.co/hwr1hhxbAt 13 hours ago

Moncrief102

Deplorable. Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University https://t.co/am3BUMblpi… https://t.co/Xmz0G4cGGF 13 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University https://t.co/5K6lndedh9 https://t.co/OvkKxDZb35 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.