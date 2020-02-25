Chevron sends 300 British employees home as coronavirus precaution

Chevron Corp on Tuesday asked about 300 British employees to work temporarily from home after an employee in its Canary Wharf office in London reported a flu-like illness.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Oil Giant Sends London Staff Home Over Coronavirus Fears U.S. oil supermajor Chevron has told its 300 staff in its London office to work from home after an employee reported flu symptoms after returning from a trip,...

OilPrice.com 1 day ago



Chevron staff sent home as coronavirus precaution About 300 Chevron staff at one of its London offices have been asked to work from home.

BBC News 2 days ago





Tweets about this