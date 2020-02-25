Global  

Chevron sends 300 British employees home as coronavirus precaution

Reuters India Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Chevron Corp on Tuesday asked about 300 British employees to work temporarily from home after an employee in its Canary Wharf office in London reported a flu-like illness.
