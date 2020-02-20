Global  

Iran's deputy health minister confirms he has coronavirus after downplaying danger

France 24 Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Iran's deputy health minister confirmed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic.
News video: Iran Minister Appears Ill At News Conference Before Coronavirus Diagnosis

Iran Minister Appears Ill At News Conference Before Coronavirus Diagnosis 02:25

 Iran's deputy health minister appeared to be ill at a news conference in Tehran on Monday (February 24), a day before he was reported to have been tested positive for coronavirus. Source: Reuters

