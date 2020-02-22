Global  

US health officials: 'When, not if' coronavirus reaches US

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
What is not known, officials said, is when it will arrive and how severe a US outbreak might be.
News video: Health officials brace for coronavirus and potential outbreak

Health officials brace for coronavirus and potential outbreak 01:57

 Health officials are bracing for the coronavirus and the potential of a major outbreak.

CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' [Video]CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the..

Hong Kong Extends School Closures Until April 20 [Video]Hong Kong Extends School Closures Until April 20

Hong Kong has made the decision to extend the suspension of schools until at least April 20. The decision comes as health officials try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The city’s..

Ontario health officials to provide coronavirus update amid new presumptive case in Toronto

Ontario health officials are expected to give an update on the state of coronavirus in the province Monday morning following word of a new presumptive case of...
CBC.ca Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters IndiaBusiness InsiderMENAFN.comMid-DayReutersNYTimes.com

Battle against coronavirus in the U.S. intensifies

The CDC said it's working with state and local health officials on how to respond to coronavirus. It has already infected thousands. Carter Evans has the latest.
CBS News Also reported by •Business InsiderMENAFN.comCP24Mid-DayReutersNYTimes.com

Obey_Christian

KING BHRISTIAN RT @ABC7: #BREAKING U.S. health officials have issued what appears to be a strong warning about novel coronavirus, saying it is not a matte… 20 seconds ago

KogerView

JustChasingTruth RT @kylegriffin1: Public health officials say Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in the US. “It's not so much a qu… 2 minutes ago

AlhambraSource

Alhambra Source The @cdc issued an alarming "not if, but when" coronavirus update, but softened the message later. The risk is stil… https://t.co/9d5VVU1Q4L 3 minutes ago

donale1

Don S RT @KimforSC: You cannot consistently undermine public health & then act surprised when we find ourselves unprepared for an outbreak. Proac… 3 minutes ago

licjaimearturo

Jaime Riera🎸🚄📸🎥 RT @NPR: The CDC is urging Americans to start to prepare for the possibility of more aggressive measures to stop the spread of coronavirus… 5 minutes ago

Regilynnn

Regilyn RT @BreakingNews: Top public health officials say Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities across the US.… 7 minutes ago

reconstructoma

ReconstructOmaha RT @NBCNews: Top public health officials say Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities across the US. “It’… 7 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Health Officials Expect U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘It’s More of a Question of When’ https://t.co/LYAg86v6HG… https://t.co/a6W1Gfour0 10 minutes ago

