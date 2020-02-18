Chris Goldsmith RT @standardnews: World's oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies aged 112, days after claiming Guinness World Record https://t.co/sNHKQVDQQ4 17 minutes ago bookworm Laura 📚 RT @ABC7NY: A Japanese man who received his certificate as the world's oldest man earlier this month has died at 112. Chitetsu Watanabe is… 37 minutes ago Newschannel 6 Chitetsu Watanabe, who was recognized as the world's oldest man earlier this month, would have turned 113 in March. https://t.co/nZ8RZBxMlz 53 minutes ago ドゥドゥ RT @Everipedia: Chitetsu Watanabe, who was recognized as the world's oldest man by @GWR earlier this month died at the age of 112. He credi… 1 hour ago VB WEB AND SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS World’s oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record https://t.co/ex81G5jCH9 1 hour ago Dennis Gonzalez World’s oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record https://t.co/McCm1jIOdC 1 hour ago Maria Garcia World’s oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record https://t.co/zWGuDTJj6c 1 hour ago James Smith World’s oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record https://t.co/vkovjdOuN2 1 hour ago