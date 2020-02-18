Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > World's oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record

World's oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A fan of calligraphy, custard and ice cream, Watanabe told the Guinness team that the key to his long life was laughter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man impressively climbs utility pole whilst upside down in southern India [Video]Man impressively climbs utility pole whilst upside down in southern India

An Indian man, who is aspiring to break a Guinness World Record, manages to climb up a utility pole. Arun, from Arcot, aims to have his name written in the Guinness Book of World Records and has..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:11Published

Man Cycles 250 Miles In Siberia In 4 Days In Minus 60 [Video]Man Cycles 250 Miles In Siberia In 4 Days In Minus 60

A Guinness World Record holder for enduring extreme icy conditions has completed a 250-mile cycling journey through the Siberian wilderness over four days in temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

World's oldest man, who said secret was smiling, dies at 112

Chitetsu Watanabe whom Guinness World Records recognised as the world's oldest man has died at 112. The Japanese man is survived by five children, 12...
IndiaTimes

World's oldest man dies aged 112. Here's his secret to long life

World's oldest man dies aged 112. Here's his secret to long lifeA Japanese man recently named the world's oldest living male has died aged 112, a local official has said.Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

TheTennisTalker

Chris Goldsmith RT @standardnews: World's oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies aged 112, days after claiming Guinness World Record https://t.co/sNHKQVDQQ4 17 minutes ago

Laura8759

bookworm Laura 📚 RT @ABC7NY: A Japanese man who received his certificate as the world's oldest man earlier this month has died at 112. Chitetsu Watanabe is… 37 minutes ago

Newschannel6Now

Newschannel 6 Chitetsu Watanabe, who was recognized as the world's oldest man earlier this month, would have turned 113 in March. https://t.co/nZ8RZBxMlz 53 minutes ago

Do_az_Do

ドゥドゥ RT @Everipedia: Chitetsu Watanabe, who was recognized as the world's oldest man by @GWR earlier this month died at the age of 112. He credi… 1 hour ago

seoraval

VB WEB AND SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS World’s oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record https://t.co/ex81G5jCH9 1 hour ago

gonzalez50505

Dennis Gonzalez World’s oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record https://t.co/McCm1jIOdC 1 hour ago

maria0000141

Maria Garcia World’s oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record https://t.co/zWGuDTJj6c 1 hour ago

smith0000121

James Smith World’s oldest man Chitetsu Watanabe dies days after Guinness record https://t.co/vkovjdOuN2 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.