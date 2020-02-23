Global  

Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Remembered: Beyonce, Michael Jordan, Other Celebs Pay Tribute

HNGN Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Remembered: Beyonce, Michael Jordan, Other Celebs Pay TributeAlmost a month after the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven other, family, friends and fans again gathered at the Staples Center to remember Kobe and Gigi.
News video: Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial

Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial 00:53

 Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed at the public memorial for late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Monday.

