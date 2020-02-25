Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Peter Nygard steps down following FBI raid at Nygard fashion house

Peter Nygard steps down following FBI raid at Nygard fashion house

CTV News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Just hours after FBI and New York City police raided Nygard headquarters in Times Square, Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard announced he will be stepping down from his company.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Peter Nygard: FBI raids fashion mogul HQ in sex trafficking probe

The FBI raid comes as Nygard faces lawsuit accusing him of sex abuse against ten women and girls.
BBC News

FBI raids fashion mogul's US offices over claims of teen sex assaults

Peter Nygard is accused of enticing young and poor women to his estate in the Bahamas with cash and promises of modelling opportunities, then drugging and raping...
The Age Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EvieLikeChevy1

Evie like Chevy RT @VancouverSun: Fashion designer Peter Nygard steps down from company after FBI raid following***assault claims https://t.co/rTJqIezfBx 1 minute ago

PaulRevere1999

PaulRevere Prince Andrew's fashion exec friend Peter Nygard steps down of his company | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/VQ5Lfo6jZ3 2 minutes ago

ayshamoolla

Aysha Moolla RT @jebrittan2: Prince Andrew's fashion exec friend Peter Nygard steps down of his company Oh, two of them! ‘Stepper Downers’ Disgusting… 2 minutes ago

DerangedRadio

Siglov Freudivan Prince Andrew's fashion exec friend Peter Nygard steps down of his company https://t.co/GhX76ftAgZ https://t.co/q0pxEj71Ah 8 minutes ago

MontyHenry1

Spy Gadget Rentals Retail Tycoon Resigns After Manhattan Office Raid In Sex-Trafficking Probe Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard… https://t.co/pvVVwuu20l 15 minutes ago

aberniebird

Flora Peter Nygard steps down as head of his fashion empire https://t.co/Pz3JckhHnO via @MailOnline 22 minutes ago

HuffPostCaLife

HuffPost Canada Life Peter Nygard steps down from company following***assault claims https://t.co/rCnf1m0bOF 27 minutes ago

Davidwmiller91

BigD RT @iowa_trump: Offices headquartered in NY RAIDED by FBI yesterday Today ..... Nygard steps down from company after FBI raids New York hea… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.