Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down

Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down

Newsy Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps DownWatch VideoBob Iger has stepped down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

In a company conference call on Tuesday, Iger said that after serving as CEO for 15 years, he felt the time was right to move on and focus his efforts "more on the creative side" of the business.

"Thinking about what I want to accomplish before I leave...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down

Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down 01:22

 After serving as CEO for 15 years, ​Iger said he&apos;s going to focus more on the creative side of the company.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO [Video]Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Walt Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO [Video]Walt Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO

Bob Chapek is taking over.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down, Bob Chapek named new head

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney CEO Bob Iger, who steered the company through successful purchases of Star Wars, Marvel and Fox's entertainment businesses, is stepping...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesengadgetCBC.caCBS NewsRIA Nov.Business InsiderUSATODAY.comRTTNewsNewsmaxPolygonJust JaredNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Finnegan1Katie

Betsy Ross RT @Jordan_Sather_: That’s an important resignation! Add it to the list. How many over the last two years? Not a coincidence. #QAnon ht… 7 seconds ago

CTspacemom

CT 🚀 future Space Force mom RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: The day after Weinstein's convicted and sent to prison, Bob Iger suddenly steps down as CEO of Disney. Disney owned We… 14 seconds ago

VickieBlum

Vickie Blum 🐈🐕🐤🐑🦃🐐 RT @jeffieyboy: 1/ In December 2017, Q posted this message to Anons: "Track CEO Resignations" Q As we all know today, Bob Iger steps dow… 21 seconds ago

onjikun

Onjikun RT @cartoonbrew: Bob Out, Bob In: Bob Iger Steps Down As Walt Disney Company CEO, Replaced By Bob Chapek https://t.co/knrJMWCM8D https://t.… 22 seconds ago

newsyc200

Hacker News 200 Disney CEO Bob Iger immediately steps down from CEO position https://t.co/WR8oQEnohW (https://t.co/XTlL0YMgQI) 57 seconds ago

CP24

CP24 Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down in surprise announcement https://t.co/fargTec1Pf https://t.co/C4EthGY6AK 1 minute ago

wildlotusgirl

✨wildlotusgirl✨UNSILENT✨ Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO of The Walt #Disney Co. #California #BobIger https://t.co/RFjWHdRm1M 1 minute ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek Named as Replacement https://t.co/TDZFBA6VU8 https://t.co/TvPyhvDbB9 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.