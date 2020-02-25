Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoBob Iger has stepped down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.



In a company conference call on Tuesday, Iger said that after serving as CEO for 15 years, he felt the time was right to move on and focus his efforts "more on the creative side" of the business.



