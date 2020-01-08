Global  

Sri Lanka: Task Force Set Up To Expedite Probe Into Easter Sunday Terrorist Attacks

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry has established a Task Force (TF) to monitor the progress to speed up the on-going investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into last year’s Easter Sunday serial terrorist attacks in the country, which had claimed more than 250 lives.

The six-member TF, which includes top...
