Sri Lanka: Task Force Set Up To Expedite Probe Into Easter Sunday Terrorist Attacks Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry has established a Task Force (TF) to monitor the progress to speed up the on-going investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into last year’s Easter Sunday serial terrorist attacks in the country, which had claimed more than 250 lives.



The six-member TF, which includes top... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. Abbott Reports Rise In Attempted Cyber Attacks On Texas Governor Greg Abbott and state officials said they are keeping a very close eye on this. They made their remarks after the Governor’s second meeting of his Domestic Terrorism Task Force. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:41Published on January 8, 2020

Tweets about this