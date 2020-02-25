Death Of The ‘Accidental Pharaoh’: Arab And World Leaders React To Passing Of Hosni Mubarak
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 (
1 hour ago)
By Alaa Abdel-Ghani and Salma Ahmed
Middle East and world leaders paid tribute on Tuesday to Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian air force officer who never expected to become president but ruled his country for 30 years.
Mubarak, who was 91, took office in October 1981 after six years as vice president, when Anwar Sadat was ...
