Death Of The ‘Accidental Pharaoh’: Arab And World Leaders React To Passing Of Hosni Mubarak

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
By Alaa Abdel-Ghani and Salma Ahmed

Middle East and world leaders paid tribute on Tuesday to Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian air force officer who never expected to become president but ruled his country for 30 years.

Mubarak, who was 91, took office in October 1981 after six years as vice president, when Anwar Sadat was...
News video: Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91 01:26

 The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed reports.

Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91 [Video]Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Ousted Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak ruled his country with an iron fist for nearly three decades. Now, CNN reports Mubarak is dead at age 91. During his 29 years in power, Mubarak survived..

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 [Video]Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 His death was confirmed on Tuesday by the Egyptian government. Egyptian presidency, via statement Autocrat Mubarak controlled Egypt from 1981 to..

Recent related news from verified sources

Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

Hosni Mubarak, who died on Tuesday, never expected to be president. But when a very public assassination thrust the former bomber pilot into the job, he made it...
Regional leaders react to the passing of Egypt's Hosni Mubarak

Nonagenarian leader ruled over the Arab world's most popular country for 30 years before being toppled in 2011.
