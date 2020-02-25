Global  

Analysis: Winners and losers from the South Carolina Democratic debate

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Analysis: Winners and losers from the South Carolina Democratic debateThe Democratic presidential contenders debated today in South Carolina in the final faceoff before both that state's primary on Sunday and Super Tuesday in one week, as Bernie Sanders emerges as the clear front-runner at this early...
News video: Previewing The South Carolina Democratic Debate With 'Face The Nation' Moderator Margaret Brennan

 Margaret Brennan, moderator of "Face the Nation" talks to KPIX 5 about Tuesday night's crucial Democratic debate in South Carolina, the final debate before Super Tuesday. (2/25/20)

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada..

Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS [Video]Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS

Analysts expect front-runner Bernie Sanders to be in the crosshairs Tuesday night.

Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at South Carolina Democratic debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals criticized the high cost of his...
Reuters

Rivals question front-runner Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate

Surging Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a boisterous debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals attacked the...
Reuters

