US soldier among 169 cases of coronavirus identified in South Korea

SBS Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
An American soldier is among 169 new coronavirus cases reported by health authorities in South Korea, with plans to test more than 200,000 members of a church.
News video: South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus

South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus 00:32

 South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country was at a "watershed moment" regarding the coronavirus. Moon-Jae issued the highest level of national alert on Sunday and ordered new resources to tackle the outbreak. The novel coronavirus is largely focused on the southern city of Daegu but has...

South Korea Coronavirus: Concern in Daegu as cases rise

More than 200 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Korea, with many linked to a religious group.
