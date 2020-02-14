Global  

Covid-19: Schools, universities closed for two weeks in Bahrain

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Six new cases of the coronavirus has been registered in the nation.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Infected patient worked as school bus driver in Bahrain

All schools will be closed for two weeks as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Khaleej Times


