South Korea coronavirus spread prompts Chinese cities to curb entry by outsiders

Reuters India Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
More Chinese cities close to the Korean Peninsula are imposing travel restrictions on outsiders as the coronavirus spreads rapidly through South Korea.
News video: CDC Warns Americans To Prepare For Spread Of Coronavirus

 A Korean flight attendant who worked on flights out of LAX has tested positive in South Korea with coronavirus, while USC is bringing home all its exchange students home from South Korea and Italy. Kara Finnstrom reports.

UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread [Video]UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus touches students in Milwaukee. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee shut down its study abroad program in South Korea.

South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus [Video]South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Next month’s table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed. The contest has been pushed back until June over health concerns as the nation grapples with the coronavirus. The..

What North Korea’s Coronavirus Measures Say About Its System – Analysis

By Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein* (FPRI) — The North Korean government response to the coronavirus has been extreme, but prudent and reasonable in context....
Eurasia Review

Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus

Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virusMontreal (AFP) Feb 25, 2020 Air Canada announced Tuesday it is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and...
Energy Daily Also reported by •ReutersBelfast Telegraph

