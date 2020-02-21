Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > South Korea > U.S. soldier infected as South Korea coronavirus cases rise above 1,260

U.S. soldier infected as South Korea coronavirus cases rise above 1,260

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
South Korea reported 284 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a U.S. soldier, as health authorities prepared to test more than 200,000 members of a church hit hardest by the outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic 01:22

 GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing concern and prompting the WHO to say countries should be in 'a phase of preparedness' for a possible...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread [Video]UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus touches students in Milwaukee. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee shut down its study abroad program in South Korea.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:52Published

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street [Video]Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak edges closer to pandemic

In South Korea, coronavirus cases quadrupled over two days, as 144 members of a religious sect tested positive. In Singapore, clusters of infection have been...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersBelfast TelegrapheuronewsDeutsche WelleAl JazeeraHNGNReuters India

1st U.S. soldier infected as South Korean virus cases jump again

The number of new virus cases in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the first U.S. military soldier tested positive, with his infection and many others...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

ruyiamor1

蕙质兰心 静观默察 RT @cnni: Last week, there were 51 people infected with coronavirus in South Korea. Today, there are 1,146. https://t.co/QEsY7b2qOG 9 seconds ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver COVID-19: 2nd death in France; South Korea cases jump; 1st US soldier infected https://t.co/641czhRmED 16 seconds ago

_Blue__Rose

𝔅𝔩𝔲𝔢ℜ𝔬𝔰𝔢 RT @cnni: A 23-year-old American soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus -- the first US service member to… 2 minutes ago

680NEWS

680 NEWS Toronto South Korea virus cases jump again, 1st U.S. soldier infected https://t.co/AEgEkZONvw https://t.co/1qSvBPCz2B 3 minutes ago

teobaldo95

Teobaldo Padilla jr RT @alexnazaryan: A U.S. soldier in South Korea has become the first American servicemember infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. 4 minutes ago

MySeattleNews

My Seattle News RT @KING5Seattle: COVID-19: 2nd death in France; South Korea cases jump; 1st US soldier infected https://t.co/UXIleYygPo 5 minutes ago

KING5Seattle

KING 5 News COVID-19: 2nd death in France; South Korea cases jump; 1st US soldier infected https://t.co/UXIleYygPo 5 minutes ago

BKnight561

BKnight RT @CNN: A 23-year-old American soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus -- the first US service member to… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.