U.S. soldier infected as South Korea coronavirus cases rise above 1,260
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () South Korea reported 284 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a U.S. soldier, as health authorities prepared to test more than 200,000 members of a church hit hardest by the outbreak.
GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing concern and prompting the WHO to say countries should be in 'a phase of preparedness' for a possible...