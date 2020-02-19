Global  

Dog, separated from owner, gets himself reported missing at police station

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020
*Texas:* Even a dog knows that if one’s lost, then it is best to head to police station. And this canine in Texas, who got separated from her human, approached to the local police station to report himself missing, surprising the officers too, Mirror reported.

Officers were in for a surprise when the dog, named Chico, calmly...
