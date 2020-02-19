Dog, separated from owner, gets himself reported missing at police station
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () *Texas:* Even a dog knows that if one’s lost, then it is best to head to police station. And this canine in Texas, who got separated from her human, approached to the local police station to report himself missing, surprising the officers too, Mirror reported.
Officers were in for a surprise when the dog, named Chico, calmly...
A police station has been reopened after locking down after a Chinese tourist reportedly fell ill while reporting a theft on February 24.
As a precaution, the station in the 13th arrondissement of Paris went into lockdown but has since reopened. An ambulance was called to the scene.
Amid reports of beef being dropped from the menu for state police trainees in Kerala, the Congress workers distributed beef curry and bread in front of the... Mid-Day Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald •News24