India's Modi appeals for 'peace and brotherhood' after Delhi riots

France 24 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm on Wednesday after days of clashes between Hindus and minority Muslims over a controversial citizenship law in some of the worst sectarian violence in the capital in decades.
 While PM Narendra Modi waited until Donald Trump left India to appeal for peace on Twitter, Delhi's High Court said we cannot allow a repeat of the 1984 violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals for peace and brotherhood to restore normalcy in Delhi

Breaking his silence over the violence in the national capital, he said, "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police...
Zee News

Delhi violence: PM Modi appeals to maintain peace and brotherhood

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he had held an extensive review of the situation prevailing in various parts of the city, and agencies were working on...
DNA

