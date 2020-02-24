Global  

Prince Harry in Edinburgh as countdown on his final royal duties begins

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry was in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday to take part in a conference about sustainable travel, one of his final engagements as a senior member of the royal family before retiring at the end of March.
News video: Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements

Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements 01:08

 The Duke of Sussex described Scotland’s tourism industry as being at the “forefront” of making the sector more sustainable. Harry was making one of his final engagements as he is set to step down from royal duties in the spring.

'Call me Harry,' says informal UK prince as he starts last round of royal duties

Britain's Prince Harry started the last round of his royal duties on an informal note on Wednesday, making it clear the audience listening to his speech on...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC News•FOXNews.com•Mid-Day•Just Jared•HNGN•New Zealand Herald

'Just call me Harry' prince tells tourism conference in Edinburgh

The Queen's grandson speaks at an event in Edinburgh weeks ahead of stepping down from royal duties
BBC News

