Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Congress takes out peace march against Delhi violence

Congress takes out peace march against Delhi violence

Hindu Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The march has been taken out in view of the loss of lives in clashes in the national capital since Sunday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Milind Deora admonished by Congress over praise for AAP, says think about own role|OneIndia News [Video]Milind Deora admonished by Congress over praise for AAP, says think about own role|OneIndia News

BHUJ, GUJARAT: COLLEGE PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED AFTER GIRLS MADE TO STRIP, 2 MORE INDIANS ONBOARD QUARANTINED JAPAN SHIP TEST CORONAVIRUS POSITIVE, MILIND DEORA ADMONISHED BY CONG OVER PRAISE FOR AAP,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:38Published

Nirbhaya Case: New death warrant issued, 4 convicts to be hanged on March 3rd at 6 am|OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: New death warrant issued, 4 convicts to be hanged on March 3rd at 6 am|OneIndia News

NIRBHAYA CASE: 4 CONVICTS TO BE HANGED ON MARCH 3rd AT 6 AM, SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST: SC APPOINTS MEDIATORS TO TALK TO PROTESTERS ON SHIFTING, DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL TO NOT TAKE CHARGE OF ANY MINISTRY:..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UP gets Delhi jitters, leaves of cops cancelled

Leaves of all policemen were cancelled and flag march was carried out in several sensitive cities of Uttar Pradesh as the state government tried to pre-empt any...
IndiaTimes

Sonia Gandhi politicising violence, demand for Amit Shah’s resignation laughable: BJP

The BJP leader noted that Mr. Shah had called a meeting of all political parties, including the Congress, over the communal violence in Delhi and asserted that...
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsifYousufzaiK1

Asif Yousufzai Khan آصف خان RT @the_hindu: Senior #Congress leaders including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in a party peace march from the AICC… 5 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Senior #Congress leaders including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in a party peace march from… https://t.co/hGYuYxuUpM 42 minutes ago

Candolime

Al Kapai RT @PTI_News: Delhi violence: Congress takes out peace march for restoring normalcy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participates 44 minutes ago

indna14278

Indna14278 RT @ttindia: Senior Congress leaders including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in a party peace march from the AICC he… 48 minutes ago

BhanukumarDr

Dr Bhanukumar ડૉ. ભાનુકુમાર RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert -- Delhi violence: Congress takes out peace march for restoring normalcy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participates. #C… 49 minutes ago

DA_DEMOCRATIC

DEMOCRATIC ACCENT Congress takes out peace march against Delhi violence https://t.co/rqFT7RpaCE https://t.co/dd5AhJdpF8 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.