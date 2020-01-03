Global  

$70-million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec

CTV News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A $70-million jackpot up for grabs in the Lotto Max lottery draw on Tuesday was won somewhere in Quebec.
No winning ticket for Friday night's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $65 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
CP24

Lotto's $42m Powerball jackpot: Millions in with a shot and how you could spend your cash

Lotto's $42m Powerball jackpot: Millions in with a shot and how you could spend your cashYou've probably already mapped out how you plan to spend your millions - given you're lucky enough to be the Lotto player who bagged $42 million.However, you're...
New Zealand Herald


