Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs sentenced to prison in college admissions scam

Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs sentenced to prison in college admissions scam

CTV News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Former food company executive Michelle Janavs has been sentenced to five months in prison for paying bribes in the college admissions scam.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam

Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam 00:23

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam [Video]Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam

Michelle Janavs was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published

Former U Of Texas Tennis Coach Gets 6 Months In College Scam [Video]Former U Of Texas Tennis Coach Gets 6 Months In College Scam

Michael Center was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for taking a $100,000 bribe as part of a sweeping college admissions scam.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs Sent to Jail for College Admissions Scam

The former food company executive apologizes for trying 'to make an unfair advantage for my children' after she's sentenced to five months in prison for paying...
AceShowbiz

Hot Pockets heiress faces sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal

A California woman whose family's company created the microwavable snack Hot Pockets faces sentencing on Tuesday for paying $300,000 to people who helped her two...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReneeNay100

Renee Nay ⭐⭐⭐ RT @Ryan_Kartje: Hot Pocket heiress Michelle Janavs, who paid to fix her daughters’ entrance exams and sneak one into USC as a beach volley… 41 seconds ago

swlauden

S.W. Lauden Starting a new band called “Hot Pockets Heiress”...#hotpocketsheiress https://t.co/4d3JDVA4ed 2 minutes ago

puredailynews

puredailynews Hot Pockets heiress sentenced to prison in admissions scam https://t.co/sObozEkAdZ https://t.co/qy8xDPI6RD 3 minutes ago

gxldenkay

Kay🐉 RT @ajplus: Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs was sentenced to 5 months in prison for paying $300K to cheat and bribe her two daughters'… 4 minutes ago

alpacas_unicorn

ur mom RT @joeygarrison: @hotpockets BREAKING: federal judge sentences Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs to 5 months in prison, two years of sup… 5 minutes ago

bigriverbeef

🇺🇸Jon🇺🇸 RT @EyesOnQ: Hot Pockets heiress sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal https://t.co/bFrm4xZAwu #FoxNews 9 minutes ago

2StonesOneBird

KOBE PIANO RT @TMZ: Hot Pockets Heiress Sentenced to 5 Months in College Admissions Scandal https://t.co/k2Gh88XfTL 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.