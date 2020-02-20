Global  

Harvey Weinstein Plans To Appeal New York Conviction

Newsy Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein Plans To Appeal New York ConvictionWatch VideoHarvey Weinstein's legal team says it plans to appeal his conviction. 

A Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty Monday on two of the five counts against him: criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was acquitted of two counts of predatory sexual assault, which were the most serious...
News video: Harvey Weinstein Plans To Appeal New York Conviction

Harvey Weinstein Plans To Appeal New York Conviction 01:37

 A jury convicted Weinstein on two of the five counts against him — criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Harvey Weinstein has hired a prison consultant [Video]Harvey Weinstein has hired a prison consultant

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly hired a "prison consultant" following his conviction on two charges relating to sexual assault.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Juror Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Juror Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview

For the first time since Monday's verdict, CBS2 is hearing exclusively from one of the jurors about the decision and the mood in the deliberation room.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published


Weinstein juror describes tension during deliberations

A juror in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial told CBS’ “Inside Edition” that she felt like her heart “was going to pop out” of her chest after tense...
CBS News

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein rape trial zero in on Annabella Sciorra allegations for day 3

The jurors serving in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial have been zeroing in on actress Annabella Sciorra's allegations.
FOXNews.com


