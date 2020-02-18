House To Vote On Anti-Lynching Legislation

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoHouse lawmakers are set to vote on legislation that would classify lynching as a hate crime.



The Emmett Till Antilynching Act is named after one of the most famous faces associated with the targeted violence.



