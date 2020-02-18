Global  

House To Vote On Anti-Lynching Legislation

Newsy Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
House To Vote On Anti-Lynching LegislationWatch VideoHouse lawmakers are set to vote on legislation that would classify lynching as a hate crime. 

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act is named after one of the most famous faces associated with the targeted violence. 

"If the death of my son can mean something to the other unfortunate people all over the world, then...
Alabama Legislative Update: Occupational taxes, medical marijuana and the definition of beer

Despite a few flare-ups of controversy, the Legislature had a relatively productive three-day week. The Senate in particular made quick work of a budget debate...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

Amazon's self-driving delivery robots are headed to Virginia

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) package delivery robots could soon hit Virginia's sidewalks and roadways. The state's General Assembly has made quick work of a...
bizjournals

ndndish

Trish RT @QuickTake: Will Congress finally pass anti-lynching legislation? The House will vote today to make it a federal crime https://t.co/Jl… 8 minutes ago

newdawnmg

New Dawn Music Group House To Vote On Anti-Lynching Legislation #law #HateCrimes #Congress #AfricanAmerican https://t.co/B7epIvA4r6 15 minutes ago

St_Clinton

Saint Clinton RT @Newsy: Lawmakers have tried to pass anti-lynching legislation about 200 times, the first attempt dating back to 1918. https://t.co/35A… 23 minutes ago

QuickTake

QuickTake by Bloomberg Will Congress finally pass anti-lynching legislation? The House will vote today to make it a federal crime https://t.co/Jl0gMdVoH4 28 minutes ago

ClemensenGary

Restore Democracy RT @RepEscobar: Tomorrow, the House will vote on the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. This long overdue legislation honors the memory of Emm… 33 minutes ago

LarryKness

__LDK__ RT @BBuchman_CNS: PREVIEW: In 1918 when a white mob hanged Mary Turner from a tree, then drenched the pregnant 20- year-old in gasoline and… 35 minutes ago

KayTweetTweet

Kay RT @kylegriffin1: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has announced that the House will vote next week to make lynching a federal hate crime,… 38 minutes ago

barwal1

Barry Wallace House to vote on 120-year-old long overdue anti-lynching bill https://t.co/2ZS9lNge1y via @theGrio 52 minutes ago

