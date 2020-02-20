Global  

Greta Thunberg snaps heartwarming photo with her hero, education activist Malala Yousafzai

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg and women's education advocate Malala Yousafzai met at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.
 
News video: Greta Thunberg Meets Malala Yousafzai, Photo Goes Viral

 Greta Thunberg met Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday.

