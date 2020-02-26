Mexico's president says will not take sides in U.S. election Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his morning press conference on Wednesday that he will not take sides in the U.S. election or voice support for a particular candidate. 👓 View full article

