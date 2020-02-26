Joe Biden earns coveted endorsement from 'South Carolina kingmaker' Jim Clyburn
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Joe Biden has earned the endorsement of South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn, bolstering the fomer vice president's prospects just days before the state's Democratic primary voters head to the polls.
Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American member in Congress. He is considered the "godfather of...