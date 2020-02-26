Global  

Joe Biden earns coveted endorsement from 'South Carolina kingmaker' Jim Clyburn

Independent Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Joe Biden has earned the endorsement of South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn, bolstering the fomer vice president's prospects just days before the state's Democratic primary voters head to the polls.
 Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American member in Congress. He is considered the "godfather of...

Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race [Video]Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race

The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in..

'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden [Video]'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed a question by a reporter, who asked if &quot;the establishment was trying to defeat Bernie Sanders.&quot;

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James ClyburnWatch VideoJust days before the South Carolina primary, one of the state's most influential lawmakers says he's voting for Joe Biden.  House Majority Whip...
Biden lands key endorsement, Sanders touts momentum as Democrats campaign in South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the endorsement of an influential black congressman from South Carolina on Wednesday, which could prove pivotal...
