Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Heartbreaking Footage Shows 6-Year-Old Girl Pleading not to be Arrested at Orlando School

Heartbreaking Footage Shows 6-Year-Old Girl Pleading not to be Arrested at Orlando School

eBaums World Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Heartbreaking Footage Shows 6-Year-Old Girl Pleading not to be Arrested at Orlando SchoolIn what appears to be a Zero tolerance no common sense policy, the newly released footage shows a 6-year-old crying and pleading with an officer to release her after she was arrested at her Orlando school.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: School Bus Driver Charged After 10-Year-Old Girl Killed In Brooklyn

School Bus Driver Charged After 10-Year-Old Girl Killed In Brooklyn 01:59

 Police have identified the 10-year-old as Patience Albert. Investigators said the bus driver, identified as 61-year-old Pedro Colon, has been charged with two counts of failure to yield to a pedestrian and two counts of failure to exercise due care. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Newly Released Footage Of 6-Year-Old Girl’s Arrest [Video]Newly Released Footage Of 6-Year-Old Girl’s Arrest

Newly released footage shows a 6-year-old student getting arrested and put in a police car.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published

'Please, give me a second chance:' Body cam captures Florida 6-year-old's arrest [Video]'Please, give me a second chance:' Body cam captures Florida 6-year-old's arrest

A police officer's body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her as one fastens zip ties around her wrists at a charter school. Story: http://bit.ly/2VoMWZx

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Six-year-old Orlando cries as police zip-tie and arrest her

Six-year-old Orlando cries as police zip-tie and arrest herKaia Rolle's wrists were much too small for handcuffs, so when an officer held a white zip tie in his hands, the 6-year-old girl was curious at the sight."What...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC News

Officer fired after handcuffing six-year-old at school

A police officer’s body camera shows a six-year-old girl in Florida crying and begging officers not to arrest her while one officer fastens zip ties around her...
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikePal63112405

Mike Palmer And people wonder why people in general and minorities in particular, have problems trusting the police? This shoul… https://t.co/ItnVKwqYWV 2 hours ago

LanceDKewley

Lance D. Kewley RT @theblaze: Bodycam footage shows heartbreaking arrest of sobbing 6-year-old girl at Florida school: ‘Please let me go!’ https://t.co/h4A… 2 hours ago

checcs64C

StackCashChecks RT @JeffWeinerOS: NEW: Heartbreaking body camera footage obtained by the @orlandosentinel shows the arrest of a 6-year-old girl at an Orlan… 4 hours ago

fucupayme216

kyng_ flair RT @FBACOMMITTEE: #FBA #TuesdayMotivation #blackhistorymonth #DearBlackWomen #FBAC2020 TheBlaze: Bodycam footage shows heartbreaking ar… 4 hours ago

iamchristend

Christen RT @ajplus: Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer two years ago today. This heartbreaking footage shows the aftermath o… 5 hours ago

pax3095

DN Hinman HEARTBREAKING! Newly released bodycam footage shows an Orlando police officer restraining and arresting a 6-year-o… https://t.co/268x6VQFj9 5 hours ago

Acknud

William Bebout This is sickening and heartbreaking. A cop arrests a 6 year old, cuffs her and hauls her off pleading! Is the wor… https://t.co/fGxQiGlaDh 5 hours ago

ReneeRevelation

Renee RT @BETherTV: Bodycam footage shows the first grader begging to be let go. https://t.co/rfTsbYDJdm 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.