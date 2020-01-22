Global  

Hindu nationalist BJP supporters’ ‘pent-up anger’ behind deadly Delhi riots

France 24 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
At least 24 people were killed and almost 200 injured in three days of clashes in Delhi, with the death toll expected to rise as hospitals continue to take in the wounded, authorities said Wednesday. One analyst told FRANCE 24 that the “pent-up anger” of BJP supporters was behind the violence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party lost a state election there on February 8.
