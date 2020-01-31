Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus Man-made? Taiwanese Professor Claims COVID-19 Theory

Coronavirus Man-made? Taiwanese Professor Claims COVID-19 Theory

HNGN Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus Man-made? Taiwanese Professor Claims COVID-19 TheoryFiring up the speculations that coronavirus has leaked from a research lab instead of occurring naturally, Taiwanese Professor Fang Chi-Tai explains amino acid growth of 2019 novel coronavirus was done in a petri dish.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Veterinary professor at Indonesia's IPB University claims bats in the country can contract coronavirus [Video]Veterinary professor at Indonesia's IPB University claims bats in the country can contract coronavirus

Agus Setiyono, a veterinary professor at Indonesia's IPB University, claims that bats in the country can contract coronavirus, potentially leading to its further spreading. Footage shows caged bats..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:17Published

Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus [Video]Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus

Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus The policy would remove posts that promote fake cures for the virus. It would also stop misinformation about how to prevent contracting it...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


Tweets about this

HNGNcom

HNGN Coronavirus Man-made? Taiwanese Professor Claims COVID-19 Theory https://t.co/iWMn9OtAmA https://t.co/v1GYeWKtVC 53 minutes ago

officersharon

Officer🌟Sharon Taiwanese professor says COVID-19 coronavirus likely man-made. Fang concluded, “Therefore, from an academic point o… https://t.co/iqOnrVl1vT 16 hours ago

RamesesVi

Rameses VI RT @eyeontaiwan: Taiwanese professor says Wuhan coronavirus likely man-made https://t.co/4vEUIEFarK 2 days ago

Aviad_News

Avi 👁 RT @eyeontaiwan: Taiwanese professor says Wuhan coronavirus likely man-made https://t.co/XnDcEZIlyM 2 days ago

eyeontaiwan

eyeontaiwan Taiwanese professor says Wuhan coronavirus likely man-made https://t.co/XnDcEZIlyM 2 days ago

eyeontaiwan

eyeontaiwan Taiwanese professor says Wuhan coronavirus likely man-made https://t.co/4vEUIEFarK 2 days ago

rich_outlaw

OUTLAW 09 AND THE DEBATE CONTINUES ON WHETHER THE WUHAN VIRUS IS MAN MADE OR EVOVLED NATURALLY OUT A SPECIFIC BAT SERIES BEIN… https://t.co/5EfKtplksz 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.