Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Harry and Meghan's new statement hints at widening royal rift

Harry and Meghan's new statement hints at widening royal rift

CBS News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
They had originally planned to use "Sussex Royal" as the brand for their charitable foundations and business ventures, according to CBS News' Charlie D'Agata.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duchess Meghan's best pal registers Sussex Global Charities website [Video]Duchess Meghan's best pal registers Sussex Global Charities website

Duchess Meghan's best pal registers Sussex Global Charities website Meghan's best pal Jessica Mulroney has reportedly registered a new website for Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, which is believed..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:55Published

Harry And Meghan Will Drop 'Royal' Tag From Their New Brand [Video]Harry And Meghan Will Drop 'Royal' Tag From Their New Brand

This follows the duke and duchess' announcement that they would be stepping back from their royal duties as members of the British royal family.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement shows they don't plan to quit Royal Family quietly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement shows they don't plan to quit Royal Family quietlyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posted an extraordinary statement on their website claiming that the Queen does not own the word royal across the world after...
New Zealand Herald

'Completely unnecessary': Harry and Meghan blasted for 'spiteful' statement

'Completely unnecessary': Harry and Meghan blasted for 'spiteful' statementPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised by royal commentators over their "spiteful" and "completely unnecessary" statement after the Queen forced...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.