Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > What would it mean if COVID-19 becomes a pandemic?

What would it mean if COVID-19 becomes a pandemic?

CTV News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
There is no cut-and-dry definition of pandemic but if it comes, it will signal a new phase to dealing with COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic

WHO warns that the world should prepare for coronavirus pandemic 01:21

 The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Anxious About The Spread Of The Coronavirus? Here's How To Cope [Video]Anxious About The Spread Of The Coronavirus? Here's How To Cope

Many people are feeling anxious and afraid about a looming pandemic of the coronavirus. For those in China, the disease’s epicenter, its toll on mental health is well-documented. But even in areas..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:48Published

Preparing for Potential Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Preparing for Potential Coronavirus Pandemic

How the Douglas County Health Department is monitoring the virus and what they say you can do to prepare for a potential pandemic.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco's housing crisis is so dire that some residents may not be able to follow CDC guidelines if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic

San Francisco's housing crisis is so dire that some residents may not be able to follow CDC guidelines if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic· The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, began in China and has spread in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, with 57 confirmed cases in the US. · Cities are...
Business Insider

What happens if a pandemic hits?

What happens if a Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic hits? It’s time to at least start asking that question. What will the repercussions be, if the virus spreads...
TechCrunch Also reported by •CTV NewsBangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.