Six-year-old Orlando cries as police zip-tie and arrest her
A US police officer’s body camera showed a six-year-old girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her, as one fastened zip ties around her wrists at school. The video Kaia Rolle’s family shared with media outlets shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff...