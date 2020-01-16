Global  

Six-year-old Orlando cries as police zip-tie and arrest her

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Six-year-old Orlando cries as police zip-tie and arrest herKaia Rolle's wrists were much too small for handcuffs, so when an officer held a white zip tie in his hands, the 6-year-old girl was curious at the sight."What are those for?" Kaia asked the pair of Orlando officers. READ MORE:...
News video: Six-year-old arrested in Orlando

Six-year-old arrested in Orlando 00:57

 A US police officer’s body camera showed a six-year-old girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her, as one fastened zip ties around her wrists at school. The video Kaia Rolle’s family shared with media outlets shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff...

Body camera videos show 6-year-old sobbing, pleading with officers during arrest

Police body camera videos show two Orlando police officers arresting a 6-year-old girl as she pleads with officers for a "second chance."
CTV News

Bodycam video shows 6-year-old crying for help as officers zip-tie her

Kaia Rolle’s wrists were much too small for handcuffs, so when an officer held a white zip tie in his hands, the 6-year-old girl was curious at the sight....
Seattle Times


