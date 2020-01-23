Germany high court rules assisted suicide ban unconstitutional

Germany's highest court ruled Wednesday that a 2015 law banning assisted suicide when being conducted on a "business basis" is unconstitutional.



Recent related videos from verified sources Oklahoma Supreme Court rules liquor law unconstitutional Oklahoma Supreme Court rules liquor law unconstitutional Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:25Published on January 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources German court: assisted suicide restriction unconstitutional BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court ruled Wednesday that a 2015 law banning assisted suicide when being conducted on a “business basis” is...

Seattle Times 10 hours ago



News24.com | German court scraps ban on professional assisted suicide Germany's highest court has ruled that a 2015 law banning professional assisted suicide was unconstitutional, as it robbed terminally ill patients of "the right...

News24 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this