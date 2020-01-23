Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Germany high court rules assisted suicide ban unconstitutional

Germany high court rules assisted suicide ban unconstitutional

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Germany's highest court ruled Wednesday that a 2015 law banning assisted suicide when being conducted on a "business basis" is unconstitutional.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma Supreme Court rules liquor law unconstitutional [Video]Oklahoma Supreme Court rules liquor law unconstitutional

Oklahoma Supreme Court rules liquor law unconstitutional

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

German court: assisted suicide restriction unconstitutional

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court ruled Wednesday that a 2015 law banning assisted suicide when being conducted on a “business basis” is...
Seattle Times

News24.com | German court scraps ban on professional assisted suicide

Germany's highest court has ruled that a 2015 law banning professional assisted suicide was unconstitutional, as it robbed terminally ill patients of "the right...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.