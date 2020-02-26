Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Targeted for being Muslim': Inside the mosque burned by rioters in worst Delhi violence for decades

'Targeted for being Muslim': Inside the mosque burned by rioters in worst Delhi violence for decades

Independent Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
As the death toll continues to rise in the Indian capital, one Delhi community is left wondering how things can ever go back to the way they were, reports Adam Withnall from Ashok Nagar, Delhi
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump news – live: 'Insane and depressing' White House hands top role to college student, as president leaves Delhi amid worst anti-Muslim violence in decades

Follow the latest updates
Independent

News24.com | Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 20

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for calm after Delhi's worst sectarian violence in decades left at least 20 people dead and calls for a military...
News24 Also reported by •SBSReutersFrance 24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.