Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prof. Hadžialić: Whatever Happens To Earth Will Happen To The Sons Of Earth – Speech

Prof. Hadžialić: Whatever Happens To Earth Will Happen To The Sons Of Earth – Speech

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Assoc. Prof. Dr. & Dr. Honoris Causa Sabahudin Hadžialić delivered a keynote address on February 21, 2020 in a book promotion event and international scientific conference on the occasion of 28^th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide in Azerbaijan, a crime against humanity committed by the Armenian Armed Forces on February 26,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Prof. Hadžialić: Whatever Happens To Earth Will Happen To The Sons Of Earth – Speech https://t.co/rp8IdMoWAd 1 week ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Prof. Hadžialić: Whatever Happens To Earth Will Happen To The Sons Of Earth – Speech https://t.co/72rmbkUb4M https://t.co/lwhZ9W6oA0 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.