Mr. Too Loud RT @KieserBill: Trudeau cannot keep his head above water for ever, and sooner or later he will go under. The SNC scandal is not over and ma… 25 minutes ago

Minty Aftertaste RT @sunlorrie: Conservatives ask House ethics committee to study Trudeau's SNC-Lavalin ethics breach https://t.co/xVN8tpK9k2 #cdnpoli 3 hours ago

Douglas R. Macdonald RT @themadsloth: Conservatives to ask House ethics committee to study Trudeau's SNC-Lavalin ethics breach https://t.co/R8eI649JYD 4 hours ago

Cheryl Johnson RT @HaveWeAllGoneM1: Liberals don't have the same ability to decide which studies are launched without their majority They need support fr… 7 hours ago