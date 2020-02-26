Global  

Conservatives to ask House ethics committee to study Trudeau's SNC-Lavalin ethics breach

CTV News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Conservative MPs are planning on moving a motion Wednesday afternoon calling for a committee probe of Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion's report that found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke the federal Conflict of Interest Act in relation to the SNC-Lavalin scandal.
