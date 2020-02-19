Earth has a new mini-moon: Tiny asteroid has been orbiting Earth for three years

なおと(codeslinger) RT @ForbesTech: Earth has captured a second, tiny mini-moon https://t.co/vNIZW0KYjV By @EricCMack https://t.co/XlVt2WgZoL 3 minutes ago

Double-F the King RT @CNN: Earth has captured a tiny object and pulled it into orbit. It's only the second asteroid known to orbit Earth. And while it won't… 5 minutes ago

Lori Boyce Earth Has Captured A Second, Tiny Mini-Moon https://t.co/1ZQJFHMtjA 7 minutes ago

KVOA News 4 Tucson RT @EricMillerFink: .@WierzchosKacper is an astronomer @uarizona. He’s as humble as ever after he and a colleague discover a possible mini-… 8 minutes ago

Eric Fink .@WierzchosKacper is an astronomer @uarizona. He’s as humble as ever after he and a colleague discover a possible m… https://t.co/uvAt2qLXY0 15 minutes ago

Mike Whitmore Scientists discover Earth has a second (very tiny) moon https://t.co/W7woarVtKq 19 minutes ago

Itsyourdeara RT @cnni: Earth has captured a tiny object and pulled it into orbit. It's only the second asteroid known to orbit Earth. And while it won'… 21 minutes ago