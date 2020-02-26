Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Using Contaminated Vegetables

FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Using Contaminated Vegetables

Newsy Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Using Contaminated VegetablesWatch VideoThe FDA accused sandwich fast food chain Jimmy John's of using vegetables linked to multiple different E. coli and salmonella outbreaks.

In a letter released Tuesday, the FDA said Jimmy John's used "adulterated" produce, specifically clover sprouts and cucumbers. It added these 5 noted outbreaks "impacted consumers...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Using Contaminated Vegetables

FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Using Contaminated Vegetables 00:56

 The FDA said the fast food chain used &quot;adulterated&quot; produce which could be tied to outbreaks in &quot;no fewer than 17 states&quot; over 7 years.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FDA issues Jimmy John's warning letter over E. coli, salmonella outbreaks [Video]FDA issues Jimmy John's warning letter over E. coli, salmonella outbreaks

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Jimmy John's.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Serving Vegetables Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks [Video]FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Serving Vegetables Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to the Jimmy John's sandwich chain, saying certain vegetables it served were implicated in five outbreaks of E. coli or salmonella in the..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FDA Warns Jimmy John's Against Adulterated Fresh Produce For E. Coli

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned sandwich chain Jimmy John's Franchise, LLC for selling adulterated fresh produce, mainly sprouts, linked to...
RTTNews

FDA Links Jimmy John’s To Several E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks

Jimmy John's has received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration linking several E. coli or salmonella outbreaks to the sandwich chain.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

JenkinsCBS6

Chris Jenkins CBS6 RT @Newsy: A letter from the FDA said, “Jimmy John’s restaurants have been implicated in multiple outbreaks that have spanned the past seve… 41 seconds ago

Newsy

Newsy A letter from the FDA said, “Jimmy John’s restaurants have been implicated in multiple outbreaks that have spanned… https://t.co/9YfOJnhkwR 17 minutes ago

Agent99XXX

(((Melissa L))) Jimmy John’s Food Safety Violations: FDA Accuses Sandwich Chain Of Using E. Coli Contaminated Vegetables https://t.co/LP9MUALl7D 19 hours ago

OperatorWillie

Willie Jimmy John’s Food Safety Violations: FDA Accuses Sandwich Chain Of Using E. Coli Contaminated Vegetables https://t.co/rgOJPPfb7m 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.