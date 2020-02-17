Scotland moves to become first country to make pads and tampons free
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Scotland is set to become the first country to provide free pads and tampons — a big win for the global movement to roll back onerous pricing for period products, including “tampon taxes” that class sanitary pads as luxury items. The Scottish parliament approved a plan Tuesday to make menstrual products available free in public […]
