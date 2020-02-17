Global  

Scotland moves to become first country to make pads and tampons free

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Scotland is set to become the first country to provide free pads and tampons — a big win for the global movement to roll back onerous pricing for period products, including “tampon taxes” that class sanitary pads as luxury items. The Scottish parliament approved a plan Tuesday to make menstrual products available free in public […]
Scottish Parliament Approves First Stage Of Free Period Products Bill

Scottish Parliament Approves First Stage Of Free Period Products Bill 02:10

 Scotland's Parliament passed The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill, but its author says there should be more discussion about funding it.

