ABC suspends reporter caught in Project Veritas 'sting'

Japan Today Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
ABC News has suspended political reporter David Wright after he was recorded in a barroom conversation calling President Donald Trump a “nightmare spouse that you can't win an…
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: ABC News Suspends Reporter In Wake Of Project Veritas Remarks

ABC News Suspends Reporter In Wake Of Project Veritas Remarks 00:38

 ABC News reportedly suspended veteran correspondent David Wright over comments he made in a video from Project Veritas.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio

ABC suspends reporter caught in Project Veritas ‘sting’

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has suspended political reporter David Wright after he was recorded in a barroom conversation calling President Donald Trump a...
ABC News Suspends Reporter On Eave Of Project Veritas Exposure

The Project Veritas video will be airing Wednesday
