Obama demands that South Carolina stations pull misleading ad attacking Biden

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Former president Barack Obama is calling on South Carolina television stations to stop running an ad from a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump that uses Obama’s words out of context in a misleading attack on former vice president Joe Biden. The Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Trump group, circulated an ad that falsely […]
News video: Obama Wants TV Stations To Stop Running Pro-Trump Group Ad Attacking Biden

Obama Wants TV Stations To Stop Running Pro-Trump Group Ad Attacking Biden 00:47

 Barack Obama is speaking out against an ad attacking Joe Biden.

