Several Killed At Molson Coors Beverage Company In Milwaukee
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoMilwaukee police, the FBI and other agencies responded to a "critical incident" at the Molson Coors Beverage Company campus on Wednesday afternoon.
According to local outlets, several people were dead following reports of a possible shooting. That reportedly included a suspect, who was a former employee of Molson...
