Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue farewell tour after split from royal family

CBS News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry is back in Britain for his farewell tour as a senior member of the royal family. While the split has largely been seen as harmonious, some experts suggest that the details reveal a more acrimonious break up. Holly Williams reports.
