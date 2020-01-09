Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Large Exoplanet Could Have The Right Conditions For Life

Large Exoplanet Could Have The Right Conditions For Life

Eurasia Review Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Astronomers have found an exoplanet more than twice the size of Earth to be potentially habitable, opening the search for life to planets significantly larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune.

A team from the University of Cambridge used the mass, radius, and atmospheric data of the exoplanet K2-18b and determined that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother humpback brings her newborn baby to inspect delighted swimmers [Video]Mother humpback brings her newborn baby to inspect delighted swimmers

Humpback whales are one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring animals on the planet. They are majestic and enormous, creating an appreciation for how small and fragile humans are in comparison. Being..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:15Published

NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone [Video]NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone

WASHINGTON — NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or 'TESS' mission, devised to specifically find Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby stars has identified TOI 700 d as a potential candidate..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published


Tweets about this

planetinspace

planetinspace Large Exoplanet Could Have The Right Conditions For Life https://t.co/CWpEg4mdou 12 minutes ago

newsl_astronomy

newslocker_astronomy Large Exoplanet Could Have the Right Conditions for Life #AstronomyNewslocker https://t.co/B4fveFmJQe 24 minutes ago

AAS_Press

AAS Press Office Large Exoplanet Could Have the Right Conditions for Life https://t.co/8FTyfSCzkU 31 minutes ago

HANjehee

HANjehee RT @physorg_com: Large exoplanet could have the right conditions for life @Cambridge_Uni @AAS_Office https://t.co/Aus4oKQWU1 32 minutes ago

SheepDogSociety

SheepDog Society Large exoplanet could have the right conditions for life https://t.co/2hmd1HoqGO via @physorg_com 38 minutes ago

seanofny

POP SEAN RT @AAS_Press: Cambridge: Large Exoplanet Could Have the Right Conditions for Life https://t.co/DElkMfKeZZ 57 minutes ago

AAS_Press

AAS Press Office Cambridge: Large Exoplanet Could Have the Right Conditions for Life https://t.co/DElkMfKeZZ 1 hour ago

TechCentral

TechCentral SCIENCE | Large exoplanet ‘could have the right conditions for life’ https://t.co/8HQasuXrvE https://t.co/6gOxDDr84C 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.