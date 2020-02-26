Global  

Trump Campaign Sues New York Times For Libel Over Russia Story

Eurasia Review Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
(RFE/RL) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times (NYT), accusing it of falsely asserting a trade-off between Russian officials and the president’s 2016 campaign.

The lawsuit was filed on February 26 with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, the...
News video: Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece 02:11

 President Donald Trump&apos;s re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election. This report produced by...

Trump Says More Lawsuits Like One Against New York Times Coming [Video]Trump Says More Lawsuits Like One Against New York Times Coming

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

Trump defends suing NY Times For Opinion Piece [Video]Trump defends suing NY Times For Opinion Piece

President Donald Trump defended his campaign’s libel lawsuit against the New York Times over an opinion article, saying, “There'll be more coming.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:32Published


Trump sues New York Times for libel over Russia 'conspiracy' op-ed

The Trump campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against what it called the "extremely biased" New York Times, saying the paper's March 27, 2019 op-ed...
FOXNews.com

Trump campaign sues New York Times for libel

Lawsuit says the newspaper ran false claims about Russia conspiracy in 2019 opinion piece
FT.com


1985_BTTF

Jennifer Hernandez RT @2runtherace: Trump Campaign Sues New York Times for Libel over Russia ‘Conspiracy’ Story!! https://t.co/I14nACCSwC Libel laws. End of… 7 seconds ago

Wandacalabrese1

[email protected] RT @B52Malmet: So now if Trump doesn’t like your opinion, he will take you to court. New York Supreme Court, on a libel claim. This is what… 8 seconds ago

TsrTrump

((TSR)Trump Saves Republic Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @tex_suzie: EXCELLENT!!! These partisan hacks posing as journalists must PAY for all the lies!!! **Trump campaign sues New York Times fo… 1 minute ago

jrubens2

JR RT @christinawilkie: NEW: The Trump campaign has sued The New York Times for libel over an opinion article. Suit claims the Times must've… 1 minute ago

