Trump Campaign Sues New York Times For Libel Over Russia Story
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () (RFE/RL) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times (NYT), accusing it of falsely asserting a trade-off between Russian officials and the president’s 2016 campaign.
The lawsuit was filed on February 26 with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, the...
